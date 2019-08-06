Short memories rule us as democracy disappears

A FUNNY thing happened on the way to the present.

I am old enough to remember when Queensland was briefly a world leader in open and accountable government.

The inquiry by Tony Fitzgerald QC into police misconduct quickly found it was not just the police: networks of misconduct were revealed through the public service, parliament, the judiciary, private business and the shadowy links in between.

Can anyone seriously say it has all been cleaned up now?

Yesterday, Scott Kovacevic wrote about the use of public money to fund Bundaberg Regional Council's new current events website. What Fitzgerald said about government media units is that they should provide the public with useful information, not propaganda. Otherwise they are "a misuse of public money”.

Many government information services today are political, even when required not to be. Will the Bundaberg experiment be confined to sprinkler times and rates reminders? Or will policy and political propaganda once more rule the day?

Plenty of state government media units promote a propaganda line that is akin to charging us for our own brainwashing. This disease must not spread to local government, any more than it has already.