Short films will warm up Gympie's winter

ALL GROWN UP: A still from last year's Heart of Gold Festival feature Girl Asleep.

AS THE temperatures drop in Gympie, one local team is set to warm up the town with the best of 2016 Heart of Gold Winter Fundraiser.

The Heart of Gold chairwoman of the board Claudia Granshaw said the festival was a long-awaited event.

"Lots of people leave our October festival talking about all their favourite films and wondering how they can watch ones they missed out on,” Ms Granshaw said.

"This is a chance for Gympie residents to get some friends together, bring back the memories, and catch up on the best films they might have missed.”

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE.

The fundraiser will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre on June 16 and will help Heart of Gold raise important funds for their 10th anniversary festival in October.

Films included are either festival favourites from the crowd, or winners of the 2017 festival. The best short film of 2016, Dream Baby by Lucy Gaffy, went on to win an AACTA for best short film - a testament to the quality of the films in the program.

Over the past nine years, Heart of Gold has become renowned for its high-quality program, thanks to a unique, two-part screening system.

The films are filtered through the festival's artistic director and passed onto small screening groups, who gather in lounge-rooms across Gympie to review and score the countless, treasured submissions.

The whole Heart of Gold team is excited about the event.

"It is such a great community fundraiser,” Ms Granshaw said.

"We draw a raffle at intermission and everyone brings some winter rugs for the sessions. It's a time where our Gympie community really shines.”

The Heart of Gold Winter Fundraiser is at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Tickets are $20 (including raffle entry) and can be purchased at the event or at 232 Mary St, Gympie between 10am-2pm Mondays and Tuesdays.