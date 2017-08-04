Shores dog 'gives them all a bad name'

AGGRESSION: A Rainbow Beach resident says one dog in her neighbourhood has been threatening people.

THE generally dog loving community of Rainbow Beach is being challenged by the territorial aggression of one apparently uncontrolled and unconfined animal at Rainbow Shores, it has been claimed.

A resident, who asked to be anonymous and apologised to dog owners for complaining, said she and others were afraid to venture down Bell Ct, because of the dog's threatening behaviour.

She said she had been trying to have the matter investigated since December, but had not noticed any action by Gympie Regional Council, which regulates dogs and their owners across the region.

A council spokeswoman this week said the council is acting on the complaint, and will take action, including prosecution, if evidence of a legal breach can be obtained.

The resident said the dog appeared to be often out of its yard and was threatening towards cars, let alone cyclists, joggers or even residents going for a walk.

"I don't even go down there anymore,” she said.

"It's an injury waiting to happen.

"Does it have to kill or maim a child before something gets done?”

The council spokeswoman warned the council takes threatening dog issues "extremely seriously” in its enforcement of laws requiring they be kept on their home properties by a proper enclosure and appropriately restrained (on a leash) when in public, under the Local Law and Animal Management Act.

"Where suitable and sufficient evidence (of non-compliance) can be obtained, enforcement action is instigated against the owner.”

Recent cases in Gympie Magistrates Court had resulted in penalties, including one recent case involving a fine of $3000, with costs of $1529.