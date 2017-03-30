SHOPPING CENTRES: "Business as usual" as supermarkets open

GYMPIE shoppers scrambling for last-minute supplies ahead of the 'Big Wet' will have the chance to head to the shopping centres in town, with proprietors indicating it was business as usual today.

The Woolworths, Coles and IGA supermarkets in the centre of town will, for the time being at least, remain open throughout the wet weather despite calls for businesses in the path of rain to shut their doors at midday.

ROLLING FREE COVERAGE:

With the weather expected to intensify later this afternoon, shoppers are being asked to call ahead before making the trip out on the roads.

More as this story develops.

BUSINESS AS USUAL:

Woolworths, Central

Woolworths, Southside

Woolworths, Cooloola Cove

Coles, Gympie

IGA, Gympie

Closing at midday:

Gympie Post Office

Westpac Bank, Gympie

Commonwealth Bank