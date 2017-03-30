28°
SHOPPING CENTRES: "Business as usual" as supermarkets open

Jacob Carson
| 30th Mar 2017 10:14 AM
Coles staff restock their shelves with plenty of bottled water. Photo: Meghan Kidd
Coles staff restock their shelves with plenty of bottled water. Photo: Meghan Kidd

GYMPIE shoppers scrambling for last-minute supplies ahead of the 'Big Wet' will have the chance to head to the shopping centres in town, with proprietors indicating it was business as usual today. 

The Woolworths, Coles and IGA supermarkets in the centre of town will, for the time being at least, remain open throughout the wet weather despite calls for businesses in the path of rain to shut their doors at midday. 

ROLLING FREE COVERAGE:

UPDATE: 150mm-200mm to fall in Gympie region today

Let's get technical: What are the chances of the Mary flooding?

CANCELLED: Gympie sport set for a soggy week

 

With the weather expected to intensify later this afternoon, shoppers are being asked to call ahead before making the trip out on the roads.

More as this story develops.

BUSINESS AS USUAL:

  • Woolworths, Central
  • Woolworths, Southside
  • Woolworths, Cooloola Cove
  • Coles, Gympie
  • IGA, Gympie 

 

Closing at midday:

  • Gympie Post Office 
  • Westpac Bank, Gympie 
  • Commonwealth Bank
Woolworths at Gympie Central was emptied of bread yesterday.
Woolworths at Gympie Central was emptied of bread yesterday.
