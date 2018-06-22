Plastic bag ban? What ban?

THE plastic bag ban has Queenslanders fired up, with many questioning whether a ban has happened at all.

Shoppers jumped online to weigh in on the State Government war on plastic, criticising Woolworths' decision to continue offering heavier plastic bags, but at a cost of 15 cents a pop.

"Great job Woolworths replacing plastic bags with plastic bags! Which clown came up with that genius idea?" Danielle McCarthy asked.

Mel Byram said she was "disgusted" during a quick trip to the shops.

"So they take away free plastic bags, and replace with plastic bags you have to buy … lost my business woolies," she said.

One of the reusable bags offered at Woolworths. Picture: AAP/Woolworths Group, PPR, Dallas Kilponen

Others have labelled the introduction of paid plastic as a sales ploy for supermarkets, with some shoppers now opting to pay for bags at the checkout, rather than bring their own.

"So we were told they had to ban plastic bags that were free only to now be forced to buy plastic bags. Looks like a great profit for the supermarkets and shows how liberal thinking works," Terry Zimmermann said.

"If they are serious about the environment why charge 15c money making for them, people suffer again," Yvette Daley said.

A reusable synthetic fibre insulated bag that Woolworths sells for $2.49 each. Picture: Brendan Radke

But others have supported the decision to ban plastic, claiming shoppers don't need to purchase the bags if they don't want to.

"OMG all these people who are complaining about the 15 cent reusable bag. If you don't want to buy it you have a say. BRING YOUR OWN BAG or take your groceries to your car in the trolley and put in a box in your car. Stop whining over a government law change that EVERY shop no matter his big or small has to abide by," Clarissa Gilbert said.

Some Queenslanders felt the cost would lead people to be more conscious of reusing the plastic bags.

Cooper and Savannah Edgar and Kody Vaneck with their green bags at Woolworths Waterford. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

"It's the only way to help reduce plastic in our oceans. This way you reuse the same bag four five six times before you throw it away," Stephanie Lathouras said.

Kate Jacques said her reusable bags have lasted years.

"Come on fellow Queenslanders! Yes you have to purchase bags but you use them over and over again! I have ones from 4 years ago that we still use," she said.

Woolworths is the first to ban lightweight plastic shopping bags in all of its Queensland stores, but all retailers including other supermarkets, fruit and veg vendors, bakeries, pharmacies and clothing stores will also have to comply by July 1.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci maintains the business won't make a profit from the sale of bag alternatives like heavy plastic and 'green' cloth bags.

"It isn't a money-making proposition, it had been one of the things that's been said out there, nothing could be further from the truth," Mr Banducci said.

He said the 99 cent 'green' bags would actually benefit environmental groups.

"All profits from that bag will go back to Junior Landcare and really help communities in Australia build more activism by the youth around doing good things for the environment."