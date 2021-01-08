Menu
Long queues are forming at Woolworths in Beerwah. Photo: Natalie Wynne
News

Shoppers flood Coast stores as lockdown looms

Eden Boyd
8th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content

Panic buyers have raced to Sunshine Coast supermarkets ahead of a three-day lockdown despite the region not being included in the areas of concern.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fronted media on Friday morning to announce Greater Brisbane, which includes the council areas of Brisbane, Moreton, Redlands, Logan and Ipswich, would go into lockdown from 6pm.

The three-day lockdown only allows residents to leave home for four key reasons, including essential work, health care, grocery shopping and exercising in your local area.

Anyone from outside of Brisbane who visited the lockdown area since January 2 will also be required to stay at home for the next three days.

Customers at the Woolworths in Big Top Shopping Centre. Photo: Tegan Annett
Although the Sunshine Coast was not included in the lockdown, residents have already reported long queues and large crowds forming at shopping centres in the region.

It's understood Woolworths at Beerwah has been inundated with customers, with cars backed up to the lights and trolleys full of food.

Queensland COVID lockdown: What you need to know

Similar scenes are unfolding at the Woolworths in the Big Top Shopping Centre, where the store became packed after the Premier's announcement.

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk tweeted out urging shoppers against rushing to buy items ahead of the lockdown as grocery stores will remain open.

"There is no need to rush out and panic buy," she wrote.

"Groceries and essentials such as medicine will still be available while Greater Brisbane is in lockdown."

