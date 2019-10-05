Shop owner: Latest tax system strangling small business

SMALL business owner Lorraine Broadley is seeing red over a new tax reporting system she says has only managed to put more pressure on struggling stores.

The owner of Twiga Books and Toyworld said the ATO's new Single Touch Payroll system, brought in this year, was just another straw on the camel's increasingly creaky back.

Mrs Broadley said the system had forced her to work about 40 extra hours to understand and implement it.

"When you're a fledgling business like our bookshop is, you don't have those dollars to play with (to pay for accounting help to get it ready).”

She said more and more was being piled on to businesses as part of the technological march - and it threatened to send them under.

"One of the things I'd like to see is a review into the rate-per-hour of the average small business owner-operators.

"What is their rate of pay for the work they're doing?

"I'm pretty sure we wouldn't make the minimum wage.”

An ATO spokesman said the new STP reporting system was "designed to streamline the process”. He said the office recognised the system would take time to set up but once it was the reporting should "integrate smoothly”.

"One of our key priorities has been to ensure that STP is simple and not costly, particularly for smaller employers.

"The ATO is taking a lenient approach and is committed to helping and assisting small employers to determine how we can best help them move to STP.”