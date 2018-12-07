Shop front move a boon for Gympie business

Business is booming for Jennifer Scott at the Gympie Clothes Hospital. So much so she's had to employ an off-sider in the form of Leesa-Maree (in the background).

Business is booming for Jennifer Scott at the Gympie Clothes Hospital. So much so she's had to employ an off-sider in the form of Leesa-Maree (in the background). Donna Jones

A WISE man once said, "Find something you like to do and you'll never work a day in your life”.

If that's true, Jennifer Scott has been working hard at "not working” most of her life.

Mrs Scott owns the Gympie Clothes Hospital and has been sewing for pretty much her entire working life.

Mrs Scott was born and bred in Gympie and one of her first jobs was working for Drummond and Kindred clothing manufacturers when she was 17.

"That was when it was out near Roadcraft. We used to make Stubbies. We would make a thousand a day,” she said.

In 2002 she started working for the former owner of Gympie Clothes Hospital in Reef St and worked there for four years before buying the business and becoming the boss.

Mrs Scott had the business ticking over nicely for nine years before decided to cut costs and operate from home.

One of Jennifer Scott's machines at the Gympie Clothes Hospital is a vintage blind hemming machine. Donna Jones

Then, in July of this year, Mrs Scott dived head-long into working out of a shop-front once more, with the full blessing of her truck-driving husband.

"He's cracking the whip, saying 'Get to work, woman!',” she laughed.

The business, located at 29 Mary St, has been booming ever since.

"It got so busy I had to put Leesa-Maree on four or five weeks ago,” Mrs Scott said.

Leesa-Maree has more than 35 years experience and is also able to draft patterns and create tailor-made garments - a new service The Gympie Clothes Hospital is hoping to start up in the near future.

The Gympie Clothes Hospital currently do alterations and repairs to all sorts of garments of almost all types of fabrics, right up to heavy denim.

The team can expertly alter formal and bridal wear and suits by special appointment, or customers can drop off clothing for repairs Monday to Friday, 6am-5pm.

Negotiations are currently under way for the shop to become agents for Ace Dry Cleaning some time in the new year.