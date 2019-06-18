Menu
Crime

Shooting rocks NBA champions parade

by Ben Graham
18th Jun 2019 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM

Horrific footage has captured basketball fans fleeing for their lives from a shooting at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto police say that two victims have been located following the shooting incident at Nathan Phillips Square.

 

 

Two people also taken into custody and two firearms recovered. Injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto's mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

 

Police barricade the street as first responders arrive after shots were fired during the Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship victory celebration. Picture: Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP
Police barricade the street as first responders arrive after shots were fired during the Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship victory celebration. Picture: Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP

 

A reporter from the Toronto Star tweeted that he heard gunshots being fired.

"One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on," he said.

"Crowd on east side running again. Cops said get down. Oh no,"

Some 1.5 million fans descended on the city to celebrate the Raptors' victory over the Golden State Warriors last week, the first time a non-US team has won the NBA title.

However, there have been problems with overcrowding.

The parade route ends in a square outside City Hall, where cops are lifting those seeking safety over barricades to help them escape the crush.

Local media reports that a child had to be pulled over a barrier and onto a stretcher was among those evacuated.

City officials have prevented any further entry into the square and have shut down several subway stations near the parade due to overcrowding.

More to come

