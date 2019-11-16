Shooters vie for $10k prizes in Gympie this weekend

SHOOTING: The bushfires blazing around the state could impact the numbers for the Owen Guns prize shoot tomorrow.

The event is being held at the Small Bore Rifle & Silhouette Club and nominations are capped at 96 but club patron Ron Owen said the fires was making people worried.

“Driving along the Bruce Highway from Imbil has been very quiet, I am usually waiting 15 minutes to get onto the highway,” he said.

Gympie Smallbore and Silhouette Rifle Club member Dan Blyton, 17 shows some of the prizes that can be won at the event on November 17.

“I think the fire business could be an issue because everyone is a little worried.

“We have had nominations from people at the Gold Coast, Mackay, Kingaroy, Rockhampton, New South Wales and Tweed Heads but when you are thinking your house could burn down that would worry you.”

With storms and rain expected today and tomorrow, Owen said that it would not impact the event.

Owens Guns and Gympie Smallbore and Silhouette Rifle club patron Ron Owen.

“It will not be an issue because everything is undercover,” he said.

“I guess it will depend on the weather how many we get tomorrow but I do not think we will be disappointed.”

The $10,000 prize pool has win five new rifles, rifle scopes, Fox hunting kits, Firearm safes Fire pits, eskys, Donated by Winchester, Nightforce, Hawke Scopes, Stryca, Red Shield, Remington, GPO and Tasco to be won.

“This is the first event with such a big prize since the Queensland Pig Hunting Championships in 2014 and 2015,” he said.

“Everyone who nominates will receive some sort of prize but the winners on the day will receive the big prizes.”

Some competitors will be arriving from 7.30am with the event starting from 8am.

Inquiries email gympiesmallbore@gmail.com and the event will be held at 62 Banks Pocket, Rd, Gympie.