SHOCKING: Visiting hockey players robbed at Gympie motel

HUNDREDS of roller hockey players descended on Gympie on the weekend for the Trans Tasman Test series.

The Puma backpack stolen from a motel room in Gympie on Thursday. cibntributed

Unfortunately for some of those players, they will leave Gympie with a very bad taste in their mouth after heartless thieves broke into their motel room at the Muster Inn on Thursday and stole a large number of items including vital medicine for a life threatening condition.

The Australian jumper stolen from a Gympie motel room on Thursday. contributed

Among the many items taken were three life saving insulin pens used by a diabetic on the team, an Australian jumper, passports, laptop, headphones, electric shaver, Puma backpack, keys and contact lenses.

Gympie police have asked if anybody has seen any of the items in Gympie or on social media to please call Crimestoppers.

Offender/s have entered the room and taken the following:

Australian uniform jumper (as depicted above)

North face duffle bag

Australian Passports

Silver coloured Apple Mac laptop and charger

Two sets of headphones

Puma backpack (Australian coat of arms in gold on backpack) (as depicted above).

Braun brand electric shaver and quantity of toiletries.

Keys - Upon Hockey Stick key ring. Second key ring tagged with green logo 'Nanjing world roller games'.

Five sets of contact lenses.

Insulin - three pens (one orange and blue and two grey)

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.