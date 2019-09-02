Shocking video: Police investigate Targa drivers

TERRIFYING dashcam footage of Targa Great Barrier Reef competitors veering across double lines on the Gillies Range has emerged amid calls for them to cop bans for dangerous driving.

The video shows four Porsches crossing double lines to overtake a utility that was not part of the race - with the last driver coming perilously close to another utility driving in the opposite direction.

Targa has responded to footage of competitors driving on the Gillies Range. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Targa CEO Mark Perry said Targa has a zero-tolerance policy for reckless driving.

"If there's vision of drivers breaking road rules, we can identify them by their number, and they will be dealt with by the sporting team, which can lead to expulsion and the loss of competition licence depending on the severity," he said.

Mr Perry said the presence of other traffic suggested the drivers were likely between courses, which would also subject them to potential action from law enforcement.

"When they're between stages, they're on public roads and the rules apply like they were driving any other day of the week," he said.

Cairns Sen-Sgt Dion Readman said police would conduct an investigation today.

"The footage shows drivers crossing double lines, so once we can identify the drivers, and the approximate time and location, we'll be taking appropriate action," he said.