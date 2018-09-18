Menu
Concerning road toll statistics in Gympie and across Queensland so far in 2018 have contributed to a "damning” inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy. FILE
Shocking state road toll prompts $3bn safety recommendation

JOSH PRESTON
18th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
CONCERNING road toll statistics in Gympie and across Queensland so far in 2018 have contributed to a "damning” inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy.

The latest Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report - recorded up to Setember 16 - showed 62 fatalities in the Central Police region (which includes Gympie) and 187 fatalities statewide.

The Queensland and Central numbers were the highest recorded since 2013, while the North Coast and Wide Bay/Burnett TMR Program Delivery and Operations Region posted the highest figure in six years at 56.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding welcomed the inquiry's recommendations, including "the establishment of a $3billion road safety fund”.

The full inquiry report is on the RACQ website, and the latest Road Safety Statistics can be found on the TMR website.

