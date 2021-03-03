Menu
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
News

Shocking sight in shop window at major retail outlet

by Steve Zemek
3rd Mar 2021 6:38 PM

A face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography has been quickly removed from a Sydney mall following a public backlash.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
The masks had been removed by the time News Corp Australia visited the store on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee inside declined to comment and directed any questions to store management.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale.

Online, people expressed their shock and disgust at the masks and their use of a Nazi symbolism.

The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
"Yep sounds like the shire," said one.

Another added: "How does this even happen."

"Can't even comprehend anyone thinking that appropriate," another commenter said.

Originally published as Shocking sight in Westfield shop window

nazi racism swastika

