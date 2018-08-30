SHOCKING REPORT: Drug overdose deaths double in Gympie

A SHOCKING report reveals the number of people who died from a drug overdose in the Gympie region has more than doubled since the last report four years ago.

From 2012 to 2016, 33 people died of a drug-related death in the Gympie region including Cooloola and Rainbow Beach, compared to 14 deaths from 2002 to 2006.

This includes deaths that are accidental, suicidal, homicidal and those of undetermined intent.

The deaths make up part of the national number of 2177 lives lost to drug overdose in 2016, according to Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2018, produced by not-for-profit organisation Penington Institute.

It has triggered a warning from the institute, ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day tomorrow that Australia is on track to experience a United States-style drug overdose crisis.

And the Gympie region's toll is alarming, Penington Institute CEO John Ryan said.

"Just like nearby Hervey Bay, the spike in drug overdose deaths in this part of Queensland is amongst the most pronounced anywhere in Australia. A jump from 14 deaths to 33 deaths in a decade should act as a wake-up call,” Mr Ryan said.

It's becoming Russian Roulette when you take a drug for pain relief, claims Sunshine Coast chiropractor and holistic pain relief expert Dr Paul Lanthois. MELANIE FOSTER

"From 2001 to 2016, the drug type claiming the most lives in the area is unsurprisingly opioids such as codeine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.”

The new report reveals sleeping tablets/anxiety tablets (known as Benzos) have become a hidden epidemic killing large number of Australians each year, with the number of deaths involving Benzos doubling in a decade.

Mr Ryan said they had become a silent killer that was being grossly underestimated with more than 7000 Australians dying from Benzodiazepines overdose from 2001-2016. Deaths involving amphetamines including crystal methamphetamine or "ice” have also grown considerably in the past five years in Australia, surpassing alcohol as the third most common substance detected in accidental drug-related deaths.

The new report also reveals middle-aged Australians are the people far more likely to die of an accidental drug overdose in this country.

In 2016, a massive 68 per cent of all accidental drug deaths were people aged 30 to 59, while a growing number of women were now dying from accidental drug overdoses.

It also shows a clear and continuing trend in accidental drug-related death in rural Australia has grown significantly compared to metropolitan Australia. Another revelation is that Australians are now abusing prescription pain killers and opioids like fentanyl unlike any previous time in history with a massive 87 per cent increase in prescription opioid deaths from 2008 to 2014.

"The drug fentanyl is enormous cause for alarm. It is a synthetic opioid, up to 100 times more powerful than pure morphine and it is a key and growing part of Australia's overdose crisis,” Mr Ryan said.

"It is claiming more lives than ever before.”

"Spending priorities are wrong in Australia; 65 per cent of government investment tackling illicit drugs is spent on law enforcement to reduce supply. Just 22 per cent is spent on treatment. 9.5 per cent on prevention and 2.2 per cent on harm reduction.

"We need more education. We desperately need more support for Australian families.”

Anyone who wants to offer support should go to www.overdoseday.com. If you or anyone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300224636.