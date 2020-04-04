Menu
A large crowd of people has been photographed blatantly ignoring COVID-19 social distancing rules at a popular farmers’ market this morning.
Crowd packs into market, ignoring social distance rules

by Kate Kyriacou
4th Apr 2020 10:27 AM
BRISBANE residents have been caught out blatantly ignoring social distancing rules at one of the city's most famous markets.

A local woman, who was out walking her dog, snapped the photograph about 8.30am, after spotting the crowd at the Jan Powers Powerhouse Farmers' Markets in New Farm.

People packed into Brisbane's Powerhouse Markets this morning, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Supplied
"I was walking along and thought surely the markets aren't on," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. What is wrong with people?"

She said there weren't as many market stalls as normal but those that were open seemed to be crowded with shoppers.

"Lots of the people there were older people," she said.

"If you looked at one stall, there were probably six people milling around the one stall.

"I saw lots more heading there with their trolleys too.

"It's insane.

"And they were not staying 1.5m from each other either. Not at all. I was really shocked."

