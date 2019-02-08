Shocking photos of sea of dead cattle after floods

Distressing images of dead cattle at Eddington Station 20km West of Julia Creek, Qld in North West Qld following the floods. Photo: Rae Stretton

STRUGGLING Queensland farmers have received another devastating blow to their livelihood with floodwaters wreaking havoc on crops and livestock.

The big wet has brought nearly two years worth of rain to an area that only two weeks ago was in dire drought.

What was much welcomed rain last week has now crippled communities who have almost lost everything.

Mr Ren Field, a farmer in Central Western Queensland has suffered a devastating blow to his livestock, losing 70 per cent of his cattle.

"We have lost 700 cattle out of 1000 (so far) from exhaustion, starvation, freezing winds and floodwater," he said.

Many of the animals became stuck in mud and couldn’t escape floodwaters: Rae Stretton

Mr Read recorded 835mm of rain over a ten day period.

Rae Stretton and her family are coming to grips with the massive loss of livestock that they have had at their Eddington cattle station.

Many of the animals who didn’t drown had to be humanely put down. Photo: Rae Stretton

"The stock that haven't died from floodwater and cold weather have had to be humanely put down,' she said.

"Where is the help from the government now?"

A cow floats in floodwaters at Eddington Station. Picture: Rae Stretton

Vast floodwaters have inundated farm lands causing livestock to become stuck and drown.

Widespread flooding has wiped out farms all over north west Queensland including Julia Creek, Richmond, Mt Isa and Cloncurry.

Eddington Station has lost 70 per cent of its 1000-strong herd. Picture: Rae Stretton

Jane McMillan who lives on a cattle station just outside of Cloncurry has had over 620mm of rain at her property.

"It's just dumped rain everyday over the last week," she said

"We are losing everything."

Floodwaters in western Queensland. Photo: Rae Stretton

Ms Mcmillan said that the natural disaster has not just taken out cattle, but also horses, sheep, kangaroos and other native wildlife.

"They're all dying, they're dying from drowning in the floodwaters … or the cold wind," she said.

The floods are making it impossible for farmers to drop fodder out to remaining livestock, with problems compounding by cold winds reaching up to 50km/h.

Some farmers have “lost everything”. Picture: Rae Stretton

Ms McMillan said that she has probably lost 40 to 50 per cent of her livestock, but has friends that have lost everything.

"I don't know how we are going to come out of this," she said.

The widespread devastation has Ms McMillan concerned about how farmers in the area will be able to provide for their families.

"People have lost their income for the next three years," she said.

"We can't pay back the banks."

The flood stricken communities are begging the Australian government for assistance.

"We need Australia to back us we need the banks to back us," Ms McMillan said.