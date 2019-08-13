Shocking photos of how Sydney stabbing unfolded

Sydney is in shock after a young man went on a stabbing rampage in the heart of the CBD and allegedly stabbed a woman and attempted to stab others in his path.
Witnesses say the man in his 20s was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife and was yelling religious statements while walking down the street after 2pm.
NSW Police say it's been reported he was yelling "Allahu Akbar". The man yelled "f***ing shoot me in the f***ing head" before he was wrestled to the ground by bystanders who restrained him with chairs and a milk crate over his head. He was arrested and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
A woman was stabbed at the Hotel CBD on the corner of Clarence and King Streets and taken to hospital in a stable condition with a stab wound to her back.
The man then caused havoc on nearby streets before he was detained.
"A number of members of the public physically restrained the offender," Superintendent Gavin Wood told reporters.
"I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They were significantly brave people." Supt Wood said it appeared the attack was unprovoked and the man had acted alone.
A woman was also been found dead inside a Clarence Street unit at about 3.15pm in Sydney's CBD on the same street where the attack took place.
Detectives say her death was linked to the rampage in which the alleged knifeman was tackled to the ground.
Multiple crime scenes were set up in the area with bystanders told to stay inside and avoid the area.