Shocking moment object pulled from dog’s stomach

A GOLD Coast vet has shared shocking footage of the moment a foreign body was pulled from the stomach of a dog earlier this week.

Hope Island Veterinary Surgery posted the video to Instagram on Tuesday, which shows an "exploratory laparotomy" on six-year-old Gemma.

Vet nurse Kirra Jones said the English bull terrier initially left vets struggling to work out what was wrong.

Gemma is already known for eating random objects. Photo: Instagram

"Bull terriers are known for having a high pain threshold, so we couldn't find anything out by palpitating her," she said.

"We did some blood tests and it turned out she had renal failure, she had a really bad infection in her urine.

"She had pancreatitis as well and her stomach was really abnormal looking in X-rays on the first day."

The shocking video was posted online. Photo: Instagram

Repeated X-rays the following day showed she had a high amount of gas in her stomach, and once blood tests revealed her kidneys were returning to normal she was readied for surgery.

"We opened her up and found a foreign body all throughout her stomach and her intestines," Ms Jones said.

"That had been sitting in there for about a week before she became sick. We normally don't see big foreign bodies digested like that, so for it to go that far is quite shocking."

The object was later discovered to be a hand towel, wrapped around shards of plastic believed to be from a plastic pot plant.

The owner confirmed Gemma is known for chewing on things and swallowing objects but has been "lucky" up until now.

She's now recovering well and is back to her usual "boisterous" self.