Shocking: ‘It’s got more patches than a patch quilt’

Taken at the Fraser Road intersection of The Bruce Highway at Chatsworth, north of Gympie

A MAJOR upgrade of the Bruce Highway through Chatsworth last year plagued with pavement issues caused by the original highway surface drew plenty of feedback from local motorists this week.

The roadworks were carried out on a 4.7km stretch of highway at Chatsworth, on the northern outskirts of Gympie, where $17.75 million was spent upgrading dedicated turning lanes at Fleming Rd, the McCullough and Benson roads intersection, Robert Rd, Vantage Rd, the Reynolds and Rammutt roads intersection, Fishermans Pocket Rd, the Fraser and Fritz roads intersection, and the service road at the access near Irvine Rd.

Most comments focused on the multiple holes that opened up and the speed at which they appeared, some before the project was completed.

Stephen Meredith wrote: “The first section of the rebuild was starting to push up before the second section was even finished. A lot of moisture under that section.”

Melissa Henson It’s so shocking, I can’t get over how quickly the road started falling apart.

Dan Warne I believe it’s safer now after widening edges but the painted island on entrance to Fraser Rd is in wrong spot.

Ross Huntington wrote: “Yep shocking piece of road. Not only do I have to watch the car drivers but major potholes in less than 3 months. Not fun on a bike. Should rename it to the Bruce Goat track.”

Matt Burge said: “Ive never seen a new road break up so fast.”

Suzii Heenan wrote: “I’ve never seen lumps form under a newly done road in such little time. Then the first drops of rain and it’s pothole central.”

The Queensland Transport and Main Roads Department says the pavement failings have been caused by the original underlying highway pavement and would be permanently repaired.

It was a problem that could not have been forseen, they said in a statement.