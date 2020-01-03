Shocking Gympie crash on notorious road

LUCKY ESCAPE: A driver escaped serious injury after crashing a red holden commodore on Sandy Creek Road on December 22, 2019. Photo: Contributed

A SPEEDING car on Sandy Creek Road became airborne and crashed snapping off two camphor laurel trees and leaving extensive debris behind on December 22, a witness said.

The witness who asked not to be named said the crash happened at 4am while she was watching television. She said she had the volume relatively low as to not keep her husband awake.

Remnants of the crashed Holden Commodore on Sandy Creek Road on December 22, 2019.

“Over the telly I heard this vehicle coming from Gympie,” she said.

The car appeared to be gaining speed.

“It was a very clear and quiet morning and it unnerved me some so I went in and woke my husband up and said this vehicle is not going to make the corner,” she said.

“Those words had not quite left my mouth went the vehicle became airborne and crashed.

“It left the road and travelled some 75m, snapped off two camphor laurel trees 250mm to 350mm through, left debris all the way along this piece of road and gave us a hell of a fright.”

The red holden commodore crashed on Sandy Creek Road on December 22. Photo: Contributed

She said the cars spare tyre went into the neighbours dam and pieces of the vehicle were over the side of the road.

“The driver managed to get himself out of what was left of his car, a red Holden Commodore, but was nowhere to be found when the police, ambulance, and fire service arrived,” she said.

“To look at the vehicle you would say he was dead, to see how absolutely smashed the car is you would think no one could have survived this crash, but yes, he did.

“It was almost daylight, the police and emergency people were looking in the long grass on the side of the road for the driver, when I told them we have snakes here do you think you should be floundering around in head high grass looking for the driver and risk being bitten.”

She said it had occurred to her that she had seen the vehicle doing donuts on the corner of North Deep Creek and Sandy Creek Road.

Debris left behind from the Sandy Creek Road crash on December 22, 2019. Photo: Contributed

After checking the number plate, police went to the registered address.

“Later that morning the father turned up and collected some of the driver’s stuff, and my husband asked if he was okay.

“We were told he was all right, and we asked if he was coming to shift this unsightly wreck.

“The driver’s dad said it would be shifted on Monday, the day after the crash, but this never happened.

“This is not the first vehicle that has flown over this piece of road. There have been many vehicles (fail to) take that corner. We have had seven vehicles in that road side drain but they have been removed, as they should be and many others have collected the power poles at the gate.

The notorious road where the crashed happened on December 22. Photo: Contributed

“The donuters drive us nuts all hours of the night. When it rains they pour oil and diesel just up the North Deep Creek hill then they do donuts.

Sometimes the smoke is so thick a car coming out from the town direction would be hard put to see through it, she said.

The woman said she was concerned that the wreckage should be removed urgently to avoid further danger to other drivers.