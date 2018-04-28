SHOCKING: 'Dodgy' funeral operators slammed

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki (left), at Gympie Cemetery with Member for Gympie Tony Perrett.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki (left), at Gympie Cemetery with Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

SHADOW Attorney-General and Shadow Minister for Justice David Janetski slammed "dodgy” Queensland funeral operators guilty of coffin swapping, backyard embalming and mass cremations during an official visit to Gympie on Friday.

Mr Janetski, joined by Gympie MP Tony Perrett, said his stop in the region was part of a state-wide trip in which he would confer with "good” industry professionals wanting to stamp out "disturbing” malpractice with mandate changes.

"You need more regulation to cut hair than what you do to open a funeral home in Queensland, so I'm raising concerns because the industry wants something done about these dodgy operators, who are making the good guys look terrible,” he said.

"There are no particular issues with funeral homes in Gympie, but this is a state-wide issue that has touched every part of Queensland.

"We've had a whole range of people around the industry come out and speak.”

After a major story broke on a Rockhampton woman who was switched from her $1700 family-bought coffin and placed in a pine box just before her cremation in January, industry professionals have voiced their concerns, including former Gympie and Wide Bay funeral industry worker Lee Selby.

"The worse (sic) thing for me was the direct cremations where a body was cremated still in the body bag while sitting on top of a coffin lid that had been taken off someone else's coffin before they were cremated,” Mr Selby said. "And babies were always cremated with adults (strangers) so the crematorium would only have to run once. The baby would be sat by itself up the other end of the adult body so the bones and ashes were not mixed, but it was still wrong.”

Mr Perrett said it was "important that shadow ministers come to the Gympie region on whatever issue it may be to broaden their understanding”.