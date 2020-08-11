Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

More Stories

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        Premium Content Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        News Gympie’s new councillors take a crack at some past controversial choices

        Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        Premium Content Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        News The Gympie region mum was also caught with illegal nicotine and pills brought over...

        Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

        Premium Content Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

        News The crooks stole a handbag and all its contents, a wad of cash and then a car...

        Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Premium Content Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Crime A skydiving accident left a man with spinal injuries