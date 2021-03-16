Menu
Thousands protest for March 4 Justice
News

‘Shaking’: D’Ath reveals harassment horror stories

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Mar 2021 1:59 PM
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has shared her experiences being sexually harassed as a child and young woman, a day after the Palaszczuk Government minister joined Brisbane's March 4 Justice against sexual assault.

Ms D'Ath took to Twitter to share the "incredible" feeling of marching with so many women through the capital.

"It was incredible to be at the March yesterday in Brisbane," she Tweeted.

"All of those strong girls and women.

"It was truly inspiring.

"We must all give a voice to our lived experiences.

"Only then will we see real change."

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed she was sexually harrassed as a child and young woman. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
She then wrote of two experiences she said she would never forget, one of which she had never shared for 32 years.

"As a 13 or 14 yr old a male family friend (father of 2) asked me for a kiss goodbye," Ms D'Ath wrote.

"I gave him a peck on the cheek.

"He said 'no I want you to kiss me like you would kiss your boyfriend'.

"At 18 a male twice my age came into my workplace and while alone in the office in a back room tried to kiss me.

"I quickly left the room.

"I was shocked and shaking.

"He left without saying a word & so did I (for 32 years).

"This has to STOP."

The March 4 Justice rally fills King George Square, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
