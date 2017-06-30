SHOCK: What is Gympie waking up to tomorrow morning?

GYMPIE residents will get a shock when they wake tomorrow as the morning temperature drops more than 11 degrees from today's balmy start.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said the much warmer than overnight temperatures arrived with a a surface and upper trough that moved through the region bringing a sprinkling of rain - 4mm for Gympie and 6mm for Cedar Pocket.

A rain band moving over Gympie early Friday morning, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

But he warned winds behind the trough from the south will deliver a brisk start to the weekend in Gympie with a low of four degrees on the cards - the big difference bringing a shock to the body, he said.

The cool air mass is predicted to bring temperatures as low as zero degrees in parts of Queensland with Stanthorpe forecast to experience frost and a low of just -1C.

It's on the back of a 15.4 degree low this morning in Gympie, which is twice as warm as Gympie's June average minimum of eight degrees.

"It will be dropping right down in the morning but warming up nicely during the day," Mr Woods said.

Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

He said there was no rain predicted for the rest of the week and Gympie could look forward to mild days.

Morning temperatures are expected to return to average after Tuesday.