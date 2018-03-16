Menu
20 per cent rise in utility bills not all it seems, after a data error was found.
Council News

Shock water bill report based on council error

scott kovacevic
by
16th Mar 2018 5:45 AM

RISES in utility bills can often be blamed on a number of things, but this week's shock rise in Gympie's water and sewerage costs had an unexpected cause - human error.

While the BoM's latest National Performance Report revealed the region's average bill jumped more than 20 per cent from 2015-16, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran confirmed the data, which was the basis of The Gympie Times report on Tuesday, was founded on erroneous numbers submitted by the council.

"Whilst the report was right based on the numbers, the numbers were actually wrong,” Cr Curran said.

"We've got to wear that.

"It should have been picked up.”

With the error taken into account, at worst the average Gympie residential bill rose about 2.5 per cent between 2015-16 and 2016-17 - and may even have gone down. The Gympie Times will confirm the exact change once the council has a had a chance to re-examine and correct the data.

Cr Curran said DNRM would be notified of the error.

Overall, the report showed Gympie residents were using less water, with the amount provided to residential properties down from 300KL in 2014-15, to 182KL the next financial year and 170KL in 2016-17.

Council water charges for under 250KL still sit below the state average for other council areas.

