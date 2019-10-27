Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage.
TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage. Tessa Flemming
Breaking

SHOCK TRAGEDY: Performer collapses on rodeo stage

Tessa Flemming
Emily Clooney
by and
26th Oct 2019 11:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUSICIAN has collapsed on stage at the Warwick Rodeo tonight.

While details are still emerging, crowd members said they were watching the Brad Cox band perform, when after two songs, a waist-high sheet was pulled up over the stage and emergency services were called to the area.

Police and ambulances services attended and a replacement performer said the man was recovering in hospital.　

Witness Kim Bond said speculation was rife among the rodeo crowds.　

Ms Bond said the tragedy had completely shifted the upbeat feeling of the night.

"It's sad but they need to get people away from the stage and sort of keep the mood light."

Paramedics and police have left the scene.　

Warwick Daily News will keep you updated as more details emerge.

brad cox qas qps shock accident warwick musician warwick rodeo warwick rodeo accident
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Toolara Forest blaze keeps fire crews busy

    premium_icon Toolara Forest blaze keeps fire crews busy

    News A VEGETATION fire at Toolara Forest, just northeast of Gympie, kept emergency service crews busy this afternoon.

    VIDEO: Two people on board emergency Kybong plane landing

    premium_icon VIDEO: Two people on board emergency Kybong plane landing

    News A Pilot and student passenger have avoided disaster after their plane lost a wheel...

    ‘United approach’ needed to tackle racehorse cruelty issue: Gill

    premium_icon ‘United approach’ needed to tackle racehorse cruelty issue:...

    News Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill says a “united approach” is needed for the...

    Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    premium_icon Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    Horses "We’re both a sport and an industry"