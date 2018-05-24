Shock selection for Gympie youngster

TOP SHOT: Dakota Fallon will be hoping to further her skills after she was selected for the Wide Bay side.

Tennis: Gympie's future tennis superstar Dakota Fallon will be looking to develop her game after being selected for the Wide Bay side.

Her mother Jackie said it was a surprise selection.

"Since it was her first year trying out for the side and being one of the younger ones we had no expectation,” she said.

"Dakota did a great job, she came in the top four after the two-day selection process.”

Despite being only nine years old, Dakota's knowledge of the game has been improving and has been worrying some players.

"She has been competing against 12-year-olds and because of that her game has continued to improve,” Jackie said.

"When Dakota competed at the Junior Development Series on the Sunshine Coast, she had the better players worried and was a real threat.”

The talented player is looking to rise up the ranks.

However, she was not playing tennis a year ago.

"Dakota stopped playing for a year and focused on gymnastics.

"It was a surprise when she said she wanted to play tennis because she was a good gymnast,” Jackie said.

"There has been a love for both gymnastics and tennis but she has been around the tennis scene all her life.

"She was looking at how she could play both sports but the time commitments required were too difficult and she decided to choose tennis.

Dakota picked up a tennis racquet for the first time at age five and she is hoping to get some experience under her belt.

"It will be good to travel with a team and learn different techniques off the other players,” Dakota said.

"I think it's going to be a good experience for me.”

Dakota's first time travelling for a tournament was to Hervey Bay for Wide Bay selection.

"It was exciting getting to explore a new place because I got to go to the pool after my competition,” she said.

"I really enjoyed eliminating two players and I got to play my favourite shot, the slam dunk.”

When asked which player inspired her game, she said world no.20 Nick Kyrgios.

"I like the way he plays and he may smash his racquet but he will never give up,” Dakota said.

She is not the only talented tennis player in her family, her brother Brodie and her sister Britney both have a love for the game.

"There are some interesting discussions in the car,” Jackie said.

"They have their own individual games but Brodie and Dakota play right-handed and have a similar technique.”

Dakota, Britney and Brodie competed in the junior development series in Nambour.

Britney was undefeated in her age group and rightfully won the trophy.

She also took home the gold medal in her doubles game.

Dakota took home a silver medal in the doubles and Brodie tied for second in his doubles game.

Dakota will travel to Rockhampton in August for State trials.