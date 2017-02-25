33°
Shock reaction all round, even from commission

Arthur Gorrie
| 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Tony Perrett
Tony Perrett Patrick Woods

THE Queensland Electoral Commission has threatened to prosecute whoever was behind the early leaking of its draft electoral boundaries.

 

Electoral Map of Gympie - Current and Proposed.
But the commission's shock was nothing compared to that from local political and business representatives.

Biggest shock was the plan to make Rainbow Beach part of far distant Noosa, cutting it off from its neighbouring communities of Cooloola Cove, where Rainbow people often shop and Tin Can Bay, where they go boating.

 

Noosa electorate as it is now.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett said the excising of Rainbow Beach from Gympie state electorate "just does not make sense".

"I was shocked that the Redistribution Commission split the Cooloola Coast community from its neighbours," he said.

Rainbow Beach people were shocked too, including Cr Mark McDonald and business identity Sandy Brosnan.

"I find it incredible," Cr McDonald said.

"We've always wanted Noosa people to visit Rainbow Beach but this is absolutely ridiculous," he said.

 

Cr Mark McDonald (left) and MP Tony Perrett are among political representatives shocked at the plan.
"I've already had people ringing me and they are extremely concerned and I'm going to meet with the chamber of commerce on Thursday evening," he said.

"I spoke to the mayor this morning and it will be discussed at the councillor workshop on Wednesday.

"I sometimes struggle with the question of who makes these decisions," he said.

"I'm gobsmacked," said Mrs Brosnan.

"We are different from Noosa and we have a different appeal.

"We are not Noosa, we do not want to be Noosa. We are Rainbow Beach," she said.

Topics:  boundaries electoral boundaries electoral boundary realignment mark mcdonald rainbow beach tony perrett

