Shock news as iconic Mary St retailer to close its doors

Another blow to Mary Street this week with the announcement of the impending closure of an iconic retailer.

ICONIC Mary St retailer Dimmeys is closing, along with 31 stores across Australia, though nobody seems to know exactly when the doors will shut.

Five hundreds jobs across Australia will be lost, and a handful of jobs in Gympie. It will also mean another empty shop front in Mary St.

The company announced this week via Facebook that it would be shutting all of its stores. The Gympie store is now having a closing down sale with 30 per cent off all stock in store.

Dimmeys, which specialises in discount and “no frills” merchandise, and is one of Australia’s oldest retailers.

Many customers would remember Dimmeys famous - and similarly no frills - advertising campaign featuring AFL legend Robert DiPierdomenico.

“The story of Dimmeys has a long and distinguished past and a very bright future,” its website says.

“Dimmeys is truly a unique retailer, first established in 1853 we believe we are the oldest ongoing retail company in Australia. With a fascinating history that has had many twists and turns over the past 165+ years, it is a remarkable story of survival in an extremely tough industry.”

First established by Joseph Britten and family in 1853, the business traded as a successful Drapery store in Swan Street, Richmond Victoria.

In 1898, the Drapery store was sold to Dimelow and Gaylard who began selling a broad range of high fashion merchandise.

The store was very successful and loved by Melbournians near and far, so much so that customers affectionately referred to the store as ‘Dimmeys’.

In 1904, the business was taken over by John Jeffery, who officially changed the trading name to ‘Dimmeys Model Stores’ to reflect its reputation and status for high fashion merchandise. During this period of time Dimmeys became very well known for its big sales, so with a downturn in the economy due to the depression, Jeffery’s saw a gap in the marketplace and began selling quality goods and discounted prices.

During the post war period, Dimmeys became one of the most prominent discount retailers in Melbourne, just as it is today – the bargain store we all know and love!