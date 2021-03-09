Shock new numbers reveal COVID’s impact on Gympie jobs

Shock new unemployment figures show the true impact of COVID on Gympie jobs, with the rate hitting 10.8 per cent in the September 2020 quarter.

Gympie workers took a beating from the COVID outbreak with new figures revealing the region’s unemployment rate hit its highest rate in a decade.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data reveals the region’s unemployed rocketed to 10.8 per cent in September last year, up from 9.2 per cent in July.

Gympie’s jobless rate has not been above 10 per cent since September 2015.

The 1.6 percentage point jump was well above the average felt across Queensland and Australia; the state’s rate jumped 0.3 percentage points, from 6.5 to 6.8, and the country’s rose from 5.6 to 6.1.

Gympie unemployment rate compared to regional Qld, state and national figures over the past decade.

The surge in Gympie’s unemployment was driven by an additional 349 people hitting the unemployment line; this meant there was almost 1000 more people looking for work in September 2020 than there was in September 2019.

Many more workers were kept off the unemployment line by the Federal Government’s JobKeeper support program, which is due to expire at the end of the month.

