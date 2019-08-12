Shock moment Tesla explodes after system failure

Dramatic footage shows the moment a Tesla car bursts into flames after a crash reportedly caused by a failure of its assisted driving features.

The electric vehicle, Tesla Model 3, hit a parked tow truck while travelling on a ring road outside the Russian capital of Moscow late on Saturday.

The car's driver, businessman Alexey Tretyakov, 41, and his two children escaped the car before it was engulfed, but were rushed to hospital.

Tretyakov was left with a broken leg, while his children reportedly suffered bruises and concussion.

The Tesla burst into flames after a crash reportedly caused by a failure of its assisted driving feature. Picture: Supplied

Half a million Takata death traps on your streets

He later said the car had been in "drive assistance mode", in which enhanced safety features are enabled but the driver's hands remain on the wheel, and that he had failed to see the truck.

Tesla's website states: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

However, the company also says its automatic emergency breaking feature is "designed to automatically engage the brakes to reduce the impact of an unavoidable frontal collision".

It is not clear whether Mr Tretyakov's car automatically slowed itself before colliding with the truck.

A law enforcement source said: "The Tesla was probably driving on autopilot and couldn't recognise the tow truck in front of it, after which it caught fire."

The Tesla Model 3, hit a parked tow truck while travelling on a ring road outside the Russian capital of Moscow late on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

ENGULFED IN SMOKE

Video of the initial explosion, captured by another driver, saw black smoke engulfing passing cars as well as smaller explosions coming from within the Tesla.

Tretyakov, head of investment management company AriCapital, told Russian network REN TV he had been holding the steering wheel, as Tesla tells drivers they must, and had not seen the parked vehicle.

"I was going along Moscow ring road in the left lane with a speed of 100kph (62mph) and did not notice a parked GAZelle tow truck," he said.

"My Tesla Model 3 hit the tow truck with its left side and caught fire."

"It was not on full-scale automatic control - in Model 3 there is the function 'driver's assistant' only, so I was holding the wheel."

The car’s driver, businessman Alexey Tretyakov, 41, and his two children escaped the car before it was engulfed, but were rushed to hospital. Picture: Twitter/@phoenix10

He said all three passengers were wearing seat belts, adding: "I needed help to get out of my car because one of my legs was broken."

He also suffered a chest injury and continues to be treated in hospital, but said he hoped his children would be discharged soon.

The incident happened at around 9pm local time (6pm GMT) on Saturday 10th.

The two truck had been aiding a Lada car which had broken down.

Tesla did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This is an edited version of a story that originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.