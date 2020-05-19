Shock MasterChef exit over fiddly dessert

Tuesday's elimination came down to Sarah Tiong and Sarah Clare.

Tuesday's elimination came down to Sarah Tiong and Sarah Clare. Channel 10

A season 10 MasterChef favourite has hung up her apron after a shock elimination that had viewers convinced another star chef was going home.

Faced with replicating a bizarre-looking "black box" dessert set by chef Peter Gunn of Melbourne restaurant IDES, both Sarah Tiong and Sarah Clare struggled to plate up a mirror image of the intricate and highly technical treat.

RELATED: Hayden Quinn's surprising Poh snub: 'She's had enough'

RELATED: MasterChef star charged with sexual assault of teen

After a frenzied cook-off that involved the tricky task of dunking chocolate moulds into liquid nitrogen to create the perfect cube, they each served up plates with missing elements, leaving the judges unimpressed.

But while viewers were sure Sarah Tiong - who was crestfallen and teary at the end of her cook - would be sent home, it was Sarah Clare whose dish failed to impress.

The alien-like “black box” sent Sarah Clare packing in tonight’s MasterChef elimination. Picture: Channel 10

Inside, each element was as technical as the next. Picture: Channel 10.

The dessert, which was made up of mandarin and citrus flavours, yoghurt pearls, chocolate pieces and gingerbread crisps encased within a perfectly symmetrical ash-infused white chocolate box, led to a nightmarish cook for the two Sarahs.

At one point, Poh commented from the gantry that she "couldn't watch" Sarah Tiong's stressful cook, with Emelia agreeing that it was "a trainwreck".

Elsewhere, Sarah Clare was panicked over the texture of her chocolate and unable to pull herself together.

Sarah Clare was not a fan of the fiddly “black box” dessert. Picture: Channel 10.

Meanwhile, Laura, Tessa and Brendan nailed the intricate dish, with Tessa particularly unfazed as she handed her plate to the judges with an overt air of confidence.

And pasta queen Laura, on finishing her black box, was as upbeat as ever as she bounded around the kitchen asking her fellow contestants if they managed to complete every element.

Her enthusiasm was far from matched by the two Sarahs.

Laura’s question seemed to rattle Sarah Tiong further after her disastrous day in the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10.

Sarah Clare - who had commented that the "Darth Vader"-esque dessert had an ominous vibe, held back tears as she thanked the judges for her time in the competition.

"It's been amazing, you guys rock," the 33-year-old said, looking back at her fellow contestants.

"I learnt something new every day … I'm going to be taking a fair bit back to the restaurant," she said, adding to guest chef Peter Gunn: "No offence, not the black box."

Sarah runs her own restaurant, ILHA in Cygnet, Tasmania, which features a modern Australian menu with South American influences.

MasterChef: All Stars continues Thursday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Originally published as Shock MasterChef exit over fiddly dessert