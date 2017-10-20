Shock loss of community doctor

TRAGIC LOSS: Dr Eva Salud, who worked Cooloola Coast Clinic & Rainbow Beach Medical Practice, was a well-respected member of the community.

A POPULAR and well-respected Cooloola Coast doctor has died in unknown circumstances.

Cooloola Coast Clinic & Rainbow Beach Medical Practice have confirmed Dr Eva Salud, who was known as a bright and bubbly part of the clinic team, had passed away.

"Eva will be missed by many and has touched not only the staff but patients and the community,” the clinic wrote on their page this morning, adding they were unaware of the circumstances of the death.

"We would like to ask that everyone respects the staff while we grieve over this tragic loss.

Messages of shock and sadness flowed today as patients past and present found out the news, describing her as a kind and committed doctor who was 'always laughing and smiling'.

Dr Salud who completed her medical degree in the Philippines in 1998 had special interests in aged care, palliative care and general medicine.

The clinic confirmed they are actively looking for a doctor to look after Dr Salud's patients.

Patients pay respects on FB:

Lara Pannell: She was an amazing doctor and person in general! Always loved seeing her bright smiling face greet you ❤️

Nikki Maree: Im so terribly sorry to hear. Sending our thoughts with you all today. I will miss her. She was an amazing, caring doctor.

Coralie McIlwraith: Such a huge loss! She was a beautiful soul!

Lee-Anne Hills: She was a wonderful doctor and person will be missed.

Katie Denman: Wonderful doctor and such a lovely person. She will be missed 😢

Amy Black: I feel so sad hearing this news. People have Dr's but I had Eva and I don't think I ever left her room without having a joke or laugh about something! She will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to all the staff, friends and family 💜💜💜

Donna Ireland: She was such a kind lady and a brilliant doctor. She'll be sorely missed 😓

Robyn Sleep: Such a tragic loss of a beautiful young woman. Prayers to everyone who knew her. A wonderful caring Doctor and friend to all that knew her. Will be sadly missed.

Shauna McCauley: ♡ Dr Eva Was such a beautiful soul n will be missed dearly. xx

Pat Charters: What sad news. Dr Eva was so kind to me when I lived there. Always smiling and happy. Condolences to everyone 💔

Dasher: A wonderful person who will be dearly missed. A prayer going up now for Eva and all who grieve her passing.

Margaret Jarrett: Dr Eva was a wonderful doctor she will be missed sending my condolences

Joyce Hip-waye Crowley: Condolences to you all such an amazing doctor she will be very much missed. 😢😔

Ree Johnson: So sad. She was such a lovely person. My girls felt really comfortable with her.

Joyce Gentry: Oh so sad will be with the angels now and taken care of prayers for her family xxx