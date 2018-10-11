Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson nursing the new bub.
LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson nursing the new bub. Lifeflight
News

Shock home birth in Gympie

11th Oct 2018 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM and her newborn baby girl are being flown to hospital after the woman unexpectedly gave birth in her home north of Gympie this morning.　

The woman, aged in her early thirties, was home alone and managed to give birth by herself at 38 weeks.　

LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson nursing the new bub.
LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson nursing the new bub. Lifeflight

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and the Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to assist the woman, following initial concerns for the pair's health.　

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed in the backyard of the woman's property where she was treated by LifeFlight's aeromedical crew.　

She is currently being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

LifeFlight Critical Care arrived at a Gympie home after a woman gave birth by herself.
LifeFlight Critical Care arrived at a Gympie home after a woman gave birth by herself. Lifeflight
birth gympie homebirth lifeflight
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    SEVERE STORM: Possible 'tornado', tennis ball-sized hail near Coast

    SEVERE STORM: Possible 'tornado', tennis ball-sized hail near...

    News A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast by the Bureau of Meteorology, including damaging winds and tennis ball-sized hail.

    BREAKING: 'Possible tornado', severe storm coming for Gympie

    BREAKING: 'Possible tornado', severe storm coming for Gympie

    News The storm is moving quickly from Kingaroy.

    • 11th Oct 2018 12:55 PM
    Police to re-search Noosa National Park to find missing man

    Police to re-search Noosa National Park to find missing man

    News Water police unable to locate missing man as search enters day six

    Thunderstorm leaves 900 homes in the dark across Gympie

    premium_icon Thunderstorm leaves 900 homes in the dark across Gympie

    News Hundreds of people lost power last night after a storm hit Gympie.

    Local Partners