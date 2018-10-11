Shock home birth in Gympie

A MUM and her newborn baby girl are being flown to hospital after the woman unexpectedly gave birth in her home north of Gympie this morning.

The woman, aged in her early thirties, was home alone and managed to give birth by herself at 38 weeks.

LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson nursing the new bub. Lifeflight

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and the Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to assist the woman, following initial concerns for the pair's health.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed in the backyard of the woman's property where she was treated by LifeFlight's aeromedical crew.

She is currently being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.