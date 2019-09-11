Menu
Gympie high jumper Jorey Foster in action.
Shock Gympie jump eclipses PB, earns tilt at Qld title

by Bec Singh
11th Sep 2019 5:33 PM
ATHLETICS: Gympie high jumper Jorey Foster cleared a height of 182cm to claim a spot in the Queensland 15 years men's state championships team next month in Cairns.

Foster out-jumped his own height by 1cm and beat his personal best by 11cm at the regional trials in Bundaberg last Friday.

The 14-year-old said it still had not sunk in that he would be competing at Queensland titles.

"It was so unexpected to get through,” he said.

"To beat my personal best by 11cm was just crazy.”

Gympie high jumper - Jorey Foster as a little boy. The signs were clearly there that this kid could jump.
Despite competing at his first state titles, Foster was close to pulling out of the competition.

"He did not want to go because of the costs involved but we were so excited that he made it to state and it is something that is worth competing for,” mum Su said.

"We said to him you might not get the opportunity to go again and you have a chance now so go for it.”

The St Patrick's College student has gone this far without any training but Su said she was not surprised when he started high jump.

Gympie high jumper Jorey Foster.
"He was a real boy growing up. He was always outside playing with sticks and leaping around,” she said.

"We would always have a laugh about him jumping because he would be leaping around.

"He has not had any practice. It is just his natural talent which has gotten him this far. I think when he comes back from Cairns we will get him some training with the athletics club in town so he can practise his technique.”

