Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE: A man has drowned at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.
FILE: A man has drowned at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.
Breaking

Shock discovery as man found dead on popular Coast beach

Ashley Carter
by
11th Feb 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has died at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the beach, near Loo With a View, about 6.45am after off-duty lifesavers found the man in the water outside patrol hours.

According to surf lifesavers, the man was an international tourist in his 70s.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the off-duty lifesavers, who had been training nearby, performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated the man at the scene in a critical condition.  Sadly, the man could not be revived.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," the SLSQ spokeswoman said.

"The volunteer surf lifesavers involved have been offered peer support counselling and this support will continue for as long as needed.

"The incident serves as a timely reminder to only swim during patrol hours, between the red and yellow flags."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
drowning editors picks mooloolaba beach post immersion queensland ambulance service queensland police surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        NAMED: List of Gympie drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Gympie drug dealers

        News From supplying mates to deals in the thousands, these are some of the drug dealers...

        CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        News “We don’t want to be driving 45 minutes to take the kids to school.'

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Gympie lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Gympie lacking schools

        News We could run out of schools in 10 years - this is why.