Shock discovery in woman's fishy Woolies dinner

BITING into a forkful of Woolworths Essentials tuna on Monday night, Gracemere woman Leanne Goodsall felt a sharp pain on her tongue.

She extracted a sharp, mangled piece of metal from her mouth and was shocked to find a 5c coin with a hint of her own blood.

Ms Goodsall bought the can of tuna from Gracemere Woolworths two weeks ago and had it sitting in her cupboard before she decided to whip up her own take on an Indian dish.

"You boil potatoes, fry your onion, throw a tin of tuna in with curry, tumeric and garlic and have it on a papadum," she said.

However, as Ms Goodsall and her family looked at the coin in horror, they all quickly lost their appetite.

"I'm glad it wasn't a kid eating it. It was very dangerous," she said.

"I knew there was no way in the world that I dropped any money in when I was making tea. I thought 'this is not on'.

"I always have a big tin of tuna in my cupboard and if I ever run out of cat food I feed it to my cat.

"It would've killed my cat."

What she wants to know is how the coin ended up in the tin in the first place.

Fine print on the can indicated the product had been made and produced in Thailand.

"I was thinking I'm buying Woolworths tuna and that it would be made in Australia. It makes it even stranger as to how an Australian 5c coin got into it," she said.

Ms Goodsall contacted Woolworths and provided them with the batch number on the tin and photographs.

She was also asked to mail the tin and the coin to the company for it to be investigated.

Coming off the coin is a shard of metal, appearing to be half cut by a machine.

"The way the coin is cut, I'd say it must have been cut when the tuna was processed," Ms Goodsall said.

"I hope they pull it off the shelf. I think there is more to this than we know about."

Leanne Goodsall was shocked to find a sharp 5c coin in her tuna dish on Monday night. Leanne Goodsall

A Woolworths spokesperson said the company takes good safety and quality "very seriously", that they'd seen the customer's report and were looking into the matter in line with established procedures.

"We have been in contact with the customer and have offered her a gift card as a gesture of goodwill."

Ms Goodsall said she would use her $25 gift card to buy another brand of tuna during her next shop.

"I definitely won't buy the Woolworths brand again," she said.