Shock decision: CQLX moves away from Friday sales

IN A bold move away from the way it's been run for decades, cattle sales at the CQLX Saleyards in Gracemere are being moved from Fridays to Wednesdays in the hope more events could be held on weekends.

While there may be some hesitation and negativity about the change there could be some positive results.

Rockhampton Combined Selling Agents and Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) have moved to change the prime and store cattle sales stating marketing the cattle earlier in the week would improve outcomes for users.

"This change will increase buyer competition resulting in increased transport flexibility and marketing options for both vendors and buyers," CQLX operations manager Gavin Tickle said.

This change is anticipated to increase throughput at the CQLX facility, and further strengthen its position as the premier livestock marketing facility in Central Queensland at the national beef cattle capital of Australia.

A mid-week sale will also enable CQLX to recommission the Aus-Stadium facility for horse events and make it available to local community groups to host events on weekends.

CQLX is looking forward to welcoming back additional community events, including barrel racing, rodeos, cutting competitions, campdrafts, training schools and will be actively supporting and promoting these events to the broader community.

Over the coming weeks, management will be working with the many stud associations, committees and single vendor sale operators to formulate a strategy for the 2020 round of stud sales.

"Stud sales at CQLX are entrenched in the DNA of business and we look forward to the excitement of this period every year, so the management of this transitional process is critical," Mr Tickle said.

A facility advisory committee meeting will be held in early November and all site users are invited to attend and contribute their thoughts on how to make the sale transitional as successful as possible.

The change will be effective as of January 2020 with the sale commencing at 8.30am.