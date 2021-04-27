Shock death of 'sex misconduct' accused dancer

The ballet world has been rocked by the sudden death of 35-year-old British choreographer Liam Scarlett, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

The ballet world has been rocked by the sudden death of 35-year-old British choreographer Liam Scarlett, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

News of the recent death of British choreographer Liam Scarlett has rocked the ballet world and devastated the staff and dancers of the Queensland Ballet.

He was Queensland Ballet's artistic associate from 2016-2019 and the company's repertory includes his A Midsummer Night's Dream, Dangerous Liaisons, No man's Land and Firebird. Dangerous Liaisons was one of the company's triumphs and was certainly the sexiest ballet the company has ever done which is tragically ironic.

Scarlett, who was a dancer with the Royal Ballet before becoming its artist in residence in 2012, was suspended by the company in August 2019 in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct involving students at the Royal Ballet School.

Queensland Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett in 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

Despite an investigation finding there were no matters to pursue Scarlett's career was effectively destroyed. Writing in The Spectator Graham Watts declared that he was "cut adrift with no support …".

Queensland Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett with soloist Alexander Idaszak and principal dancer Lucy Green at Queensland Ballet. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

Queensland Ballet's artistic director Li Cunxin says he and wife Mary, Ballet Mistress at QB, worked closely with Scarlett when he was here in Brisbane.

"Mary and I went into shock when we heard the news of Liam's passing," Li says. "The world has lost a creative light."

Queensland Ballet’s Dangerous Liaisons.

A QB company statement pointed out that "although various media outlets have reported that Queensland Ballet broke ties with Liam, this was never the case".

"As of April 2021, the relationship between QB and Liam was a positive one, as we were in communication regarding ongoing rights to the beautiful ballets that are adored by our dancers and audiences alike".

I met and interviewed Liam Scarlett for this newspaper on a couple of occasions and found him to be a charming, shy and quite humble individual. He was 35 when he died at his home in Ipswich in the UK.

Originally published as Shock death of controversial ballet choreographer