SHOCK DEATH: Tributes are flowing for much-loved Gympie region icon, Stanley Mickelo who died suddenly today. This photo was taken earlier this year at the 79th Goomeri Show in March 23, 2019.
SHOCK DEATH: Tributes are flowing for much-loved Gympie region icon, Stanley Mickelo who died suddenly today. This photo was taken earlier this year at the 79th Goomeri Show in March 23, 2019. Marguerite Cuddihy
SHOCK DEATH: Goomeri loses beloved 'icon'

Philippe Coquerand
by
25th Jul 2019 7:17 PM
TRIBUTES are flowing for a much-loved Goomeri resident, Stanley Mickelo, who died earlier today.

As news broke of his death, hundreds of people have taken to social media to pay their respects for a man who has done a lot for his community.

"Such a sad day today in the Emporium. We are all heart broken at the sudden death of our dear friend and neighbour Stan," the Goomeri Emporium posted on Facebook.

 

TRAGIC NEWS: The South Burnett and Gympie region communities are mourning the sudden loss of Stanley Mickelo who died earlier today.
TRAGIC NEWS: The South Burnett and Gympie region communities are mourning the sudden loss of Stanley Mickelo who died earlier today. Goomeri Emporium

"If you come in today we hope you understand if you find us in tears. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and Goomeri just won't be the same. RIP our beautiful friend..... Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan's family at this sad time."

Stan was a regular volunteer in Cherbourg and was heavily involved in teaching rodeo riding to Indigenous Youth.

"Oh no, we were in tears all day as he was just at the shop a few days ago and this great men was talking and laughing with other customers as usual," Cafe Murgon said.

"He was just like Sunshine and we loved to talk to him. He was just amazing and we will miss you forever Stanley rest in peace great soul."

 

TRAGIC NEWS: The South Burnett and Gympie region communities are mourning the sudden loss of Stanley Mickelo who died earlier today.
TRAGIC NEWS: The South Burnett and Gympie region communities are mourning the sudden loss of Stanley Mickelo who died earlier today. Jessica McGrath

"Devastating news for us but I have no doubt of the glorious welcome home he received as he entered heaven. Be at peace our friend and sincerest sympathy to all the family and friends who loved and shared life with him," Bonnie Trevanion said.

Goomeri Police Sergeant Dave Gillies said he was saddened with the news.

"Stan was very well-known and loved by the entire community and we'll all miss him very much," Sgt Gillies said.

"He was always there to help and come up with ideas for the Indigenous community and did a lot for everyone."

It's not yet known how Stan died, but investigations are still continuing.

Gympie Times

