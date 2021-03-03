Menu
Large numbers of fish and reportedly other sea life have been found dead at Lake Alford. Picture: Rhiannon Carly McNamara
News

SHOCK: Council confirms fish kill discovery at Lake Alford

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Mar 2021 12:09 PM
Large numbers of fish and reportedly other sea life have been found dead at Lake Alford.

MORE: Gympie’s wildlife can’t catch a break with weather

Rhiannon Carly McNamara made the shocking discovery, capturing images showing fish floating in the lake and sharing them on social media this week.

“Anyone know what’s going on with the Duck Ponds heaps of dead fish and other aquatic animals ells (sic) turtles etc,” Ms McNamara wrote.

Gympie Regional Council confirmed this morning it had received “multiple calls” about the issue.

A council spokesman said an official statement on the matter was being prepared at the time of publication.

Lake Alford’s eastern side was littered with more than two dead dozen fish last January thanks to dwindling water levels at the park.

More to come.

