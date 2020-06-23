Menu
SHOCK: Coldest morning of the year hits Gympie

Frances Klein
23rd Jun 2020 7:42 AM
GYMPIE gauges plummeted to a teeth-chattering 3C this morning, crowning it the coldest morning of the year so far.

The temperature, recorded at 6.40am was amplified by the huge difference between it and the comparatively toasty 11.3C start to the day yesterday.

* Accused Gympie businessman ‘terrorised’ victims

This week's weather. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
And it could settle in until the end of the week according to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

“It’s not unusual to get cold, dry bursts coming up from the south west,” BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said.

How much humidity comes in from the coast, the temperature and wind direction will dictate how long the chill will last this week, Mr Markworth said.

Currently BoM is predicting 5C tomorrow and 4C on Thursday and Friday.

It was not the first sudden cold snap for this year.

May 2 was previously the coldest morning of the year at 3.4C, while the shift from 11C on June 2 to 4C on June 3 played out a similar pattern to the past 24 hours.

He said dry air was an ingredient needed to get those record temperatures.

“The dry air is reinforcing itself.

“It could get down even cooler.

“There is the potential for frost inland.”

coldest morning cold snap gympie weather winter
Gympie Times

