Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Not all businesses in our region survive.
Not all businesses in our region survive.
Business

Thousands of Gympie businesses shut

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2019 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE businesses do not always boom but one expert says our kids could be the key to turning this around.

Gympie Pinepanels, Madhouse Discounts, Michel's Patisserie and Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park are among the 2040 businesses that closed during the past four years.

Owners often bite off more than they can chew when investing their time and money into dream enterprises that end in nightmares, Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong says.

"Business close down for a range of reasons - one of the big issues is setting up things like coffee shops when there are lots of them already around," Mr Strong said.

"If your business is not viable and you are waiting for things to turn around, you need to swallow your pride and close down.

"A little pain and a little embarrassment are better than bankruptcy."

Mr Strong said would-be entrepreneurs could learn a lot from children who are running little profit-makers while juggling school, sports and socialising with friends.

"There are kids in school who run real businesses - they are not hobbies," he said.

"If we recognise them while in the school system, a good business community will work with them now to help them understand things like cash flow.

"Even kids with behavioural problems can run little businesses and succeed." - NewsRegiona
 

business business closures local economy money
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    premium_icon 'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    News Businessman hangs up hat, sells business after more than 40 years at serving Gympie

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:43 AM
    Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

    premium_icon Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

    News Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs will have to go to Brisbane

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:29 AM
    Drama business keeps these owners on their toes

    premium_icon Drama business keeps these owners on their toes

    Business Hard work pays off as Gympie business stays ahead of the pack

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:12 AM
    2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    premium_icon 2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets