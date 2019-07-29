SHOCK CLOSURE: Gympie franchise in liquidation

SUDDEN CLOSURE: Liquidators have moved in on a Gympie gym.

GYMPIE gym Anytime Fitness was sent into liquidation late last week - with gym-goers unexpectedly finding the doors closed last Thursday.

The fitness centre in Cullinanes Plaza, that offered 24-hour gym access, ceased trading after the company resolved to wind up - and Sunshine Coast-based liquidator Paul Nogueira, of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, was appointed, ASIC records reveal.

It ended a three year venture for business partners Joey Christie and Larissa Petersen who opened the Gympie Anytime Fitness franchise in February, 2016, with almost 20 years industry experience between them.

The liquidator's notice was fixed to the gym's door in Reef St last week, accompanied by an official statement from Anytime Fitness Australia.

"We would like to thank you for being a valued and important member of the Anytime Fitness community and for your patience in the response to the sudden closure of the Anytime Fitness Gympie Club,” the company statement read.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this closure may cause, and we apologise sincerely of the suddenness of the closure.”

The gym had been well-received for the past three years, with online reviews giving 4.3 stars from a five-star rating with several customers crediting helpful staff, great atmosphere, clean premises and new equipment.

Gympie fitness influencer Ted "Big Ted” Logan, who has been documenting a 100kg goal weight loss journey on social media, was saddened by the news.

"Sad news to hear that Anytime Fitness Gympie has closed their doors for good today,” Mr Logan posted to his "Big Ted's Journey” Facebook page last Thursday.

"It was ultimately the generosity of Larissa and Joey that introduced me to Tex, getting me started on a long slow journey that saw me loose 36kg as at November 2018.

"I would like to thank Larissa, Joey and the rest of Anytime Fitness staff for their generous assistance and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

The gym had been involved in community charity with projects including fundraising sausage sizzles for Gympie Community Action Group and donating Easter eggs to patients at the Gympie Hospital.

Anytime Fitness operates more than 4000 franchised gyms in 50 countries. Founded in the US, Anytime Fitness was the fastest growing health club franchise in 2014, according to Forbes.

Affected Gympie members can direct questions to the Anytime Fitness Support Office on 02, 9415 5300 and customerservice@anytimefitness.com.au.

A comment has been sought from the liquidator.