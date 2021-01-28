Menu
Granville State School principal Leon McKay is facing two charges. Photo: File.
SHOCK CHARGES: Fraser Coast principal to face court

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 28th Jan 2021 4:52 AM
A Maryborough school principal is understood to have been stood down after being charged with serious offences.

Leon McKay, principal of Granville State School, is facing one charge of serious assault of a person over 60 and another charge of interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

A spokesman from Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However it is understood Mr McKay has been stood down from his role at the school while the charges are before the court.

He is scheduled to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 2.

