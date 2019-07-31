Shock at spider the ‘size of your hand’

Laree Clarke put a call out on Facebook to have this massive huntsman spider removed from her house. Picture: Facebook

A panicked Queensland woman took to social media to plead for help when she discovered a huge huntsman spider had taken up residence in her house.

Laree Clarke posted two photos of the giant arachnid on the Bluewater News Townsville Facebook page, along with a message that read: "Is there anyone that could remove this from my house?? Now!??"

Commenters were quick to voice their horror and sympathy at the visitor, which Ms Clarke described as "about the size of your hand".

"It's her house now," one commenter said, with another agreeing the humans should just "move out or something".

"Probably easier to burn your house down at this point," said another.

However, a number of group members took the huntsman's side, with some suggesting "that spider is your friend" and "it's cute, you should call it Fluffy".

After several legitimate offers of help, Ms Clarke later updated the post to say the spider had been safely removed from her house.

According to Queensland Museum, most huntsman spiders are harmless and prey on insects. They are easily recognisable due to their large size and their ability to run across walls.