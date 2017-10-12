29°
Shock as Perrett joins One Nation to block new gun laws

Gympie MP Tony Perrett in parliament yesterday.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett in parliament yesterday. Contributed
Tom Daunt
BREAKING: Gympie MP Tony Perrett sensationally crossed the floor in parliament last night, joining One Nation to successfully vote down tightened gun regulations in Queensland.

It is believed Mr Perrett has had to resign his position as deputy whip as a consequence.

The changes, agreed at a Council of Australian Governments meeting last year,would have re-classified high-capacity lever action shotguns which can hold more that five rounds as the more restrictive Category D.

The move had been criticised by Katter's Australian Party as a "stunt" not based on evidence.

However, Mr Perrett's move is on the back of hot debate in his home electorate here in Gympie surrounding the restrictions of weapons licence holders and their ability to procure different categories of firearms.

"This regulation is blatantly nothing more than the Labor Party playing politics," Mr Perrett said.

 

Tony Perrett
Tony Perrett Rowan Schindler

"You have to ask yourself why the Government is now proposing this regulation and to punish our law-abiding firearm owners who do the right thing and comply with the law.

"It is because it is no longer running a government, it is in full election mode as the Labor Party, not as the Queensland Government, which of course means that every decision and discussion will be with its eyes on vote chasing."

Gympie is a seat where One Nation is expected to poll strongly at the coming election. One Nation leader Steve Dickson also voted against introducing the stricter gun regulations.

