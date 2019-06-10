Shock as Gympie coach red carded in heated weekend clash

Gympie coach 'I am not going to repeat what I said.'

Football: The Gympie United Gladiators will be without their coach when they play Kawana FC tomorrow.

Coach Kyle Nix will serve a one-match ban after a heated game at which Gympie went down 3-2 to Nambour/Yandina United on the weekend.

"I am not going to repeat what I said but I told the coach what I thought about his performance,” Nix said of the Yandina game today.

"This was my first red card I received as a coach and I never got red carded during my football career either. But I deserve it and I will learn from it,” he said.

"I'm passionate and I see the potential is there for the lads. I think about where we could be now if we had won those three games or won a couple and drew one, there would have been some points we would have received.”

Two players were also red carded in the heated Saturday night clash.

"My brother Kallum (who plays for NYU) and our midfielder Paul Primavera won't play this week,” Nix said.

"We should not be losing when the opposition have 10 players on the field and this is the second time we have done that. The lads know the game plan and Liam (Watson, captain), Crossy (Adam Cross) and Joachim Klein are the leaders and they know what to do,” he said. "They can speak to the lads at half-time and as the leaders on the pitch, they can take control.”