A NATURAL HIGH: Showgoers enjoy the thrills of Sideshow Alley on Day 2 of the 2018 Gympie Show.
Shock as feature ride stuck in limbo on Gympie Show eve

JOSH PRESTON
15th May 2019 7:29 PM
PREPARATIONS for the 2019 Gympie Show have hit a minor snag with news one of the feature rides remains stuck between Sydney and Gympie on the eve of Day 1.

Gympie Show Society secretary and events co-ordinator Sarah Niemand said one slight hiccup had come with the ride, known as Speed 2, failing to reach the Showgrounds as of late this afternoon.

Ms Niemand said the ride was expected to arrive in Gympie overnight and join other key features The Beast, The XXXL, The Spook Ghost Train, Soundwave and the ferris wheel.

She said encouraging attendance figures, coupled with strong exhibit numbers, indicated a bigger and better show this year.

"Ticket sales are looking good, numbers are sitting above where they were at this time last year,” Ms Niemand said.

"Traditionally the bulk of pre-sale tickets are sold the night before the show starts, so we're expecting a lot more numbers to come through.

"We've got more exhibitors, more patrons and more sponsors, so we're looking bigger and better than ever this year.”

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times for comprehensive show coverage continuing tomorrow through Saturday, and into next week for the full list of results.

